UMaine Extension Launches Online Maine Farmers Market Price Report Submitted article August 11, 2022 at 11:22 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesVitelli Bill Would Put More Local Food in Maine SchoolsMaine Farm Food Access Program Reimburses Direct-Market Farms and Farmers’ MarketsLocal Food Law Takes EffectUMaine Extension Shares PFAS Resources for FarmersOrganic Certification for Farmers and Processors Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!