UMaine Extension to Offer Webinar About Winter Care of Camelids January 19, 2022 at 8:30 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWebinar on Winter Care of Equines Feb. 1Free Online Introduction to Raising Backyard PoultryExtend the Growing Season Webinar Feb. 7Starting Native Seeds WebinarUMaine Extension Fermentation Workshop Oct. 12 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!