UMaine Researchers Look into How to Make Kelp Aquaculture a Better Carbon Sink Submitted article September 13, 2022 at 12:27 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPingree Announces $1.9 Million Grant to Bigelow LabsScientist to Share Ecological Perspective on Aquaculture Science at DMCMaxmin Appointed to Agriculture, Marine ResourcesSEA Fellows Talk Lobster Shell Strength, Scallop FarmingDarling Marine Center Director Recognized for Public Service Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!