UMaine Study Illuminates Grief of Parents of Children with Serious Mental Illness Submitted article February 3, 2023 at 8:32 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNew Report Addresses Substance Use, Mental Health DisordersCommunity of HopeSupport Groups Help Those Grieving a Loss to SuicideSupport Group for Those Who Have Lost Child to SuicideHow to Cope After Death of Child Topic of Talk in Wiscasset Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!