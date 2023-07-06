UMF Announces Dean’s List For Spring Semester July 6, 2023 at 1:34 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesUMF Dean’s ListLocal Students Named to UMF Dean’s ListUMF Announces Dean’s ListNewcastle Student Earns Place on Furman University’s Dean’s ListCounty Residents on UMF Dean’s List Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!