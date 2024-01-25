Union Church of South Bristol News January 25, 2024 at 10:56 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesShelves for Sharing OpensEdgecomb Community Church, UCCChurch Bells to Go QuietHoly Week Services on Pemaquid PeninsulaFood Pantries Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!