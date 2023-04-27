Union Church of South Bristol’s Thrift Shop Open for Season April 27, 2023 at 11:47 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFive-Mile Yard Sale in EdgecombTools Sought for Benefit Tag Sale at Carpenter’s Boat ShopThrift Shop to Open March 1Virtual Advent Calendar at First Congregational ChurchShelves for Sharing Opens Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!