Union Fair Poster Contest Announced December 21, 2023 at 11:30 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesUnion Fair Poster Contest AnnouncedUnion Fair 2023 Poster Contest AnnouncementUnion Fair Poster Contest Now Open2020 Union Fair Poster ContestUnion Fair Poster Contest Seeks Entries Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!