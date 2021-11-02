United Way Campaign for Lincoln County, Midcoast Wraps Up Nov. 10 November 2, 2021 at 11:03 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesUnited Way Kicks Off Campaign at CLC YHealthy Kids Selected as Hannaford Cause Bag BeneficiaryHealthy Kids Promotes Family Support, Child Abuse PreventionHealthy Kids Executive Director Addresses Bristol LionsCounty Leaders Elected to United Way Board at Annual Meeting Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!