United Way Reaches Campaign Goal November 19, 2021 at 12:23 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesUnited Way Campaign Reaches GoalUnited Way Kicks Off 2021 CampaignNew Report Addresses Substance Use, Mental Health DisordersBoothbay-Area Organization Wins United Way Community Builder AwardUnited Way Celebrates Campaign Donors and Volunteers Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!