United Way to Complete Campaign November 6, 2020 at 8:14 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesUnited Way Kicks Off CampaignBoothbay-Area Organization Wins United Way Community Builder AwardUnited Way Announces Loaned ExecutivesLocal United Way Celebrates Generous GivingUnited Way Celebrates Campaign Donors and Volunteers Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!