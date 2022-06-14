Used Book Room Offers Bring–Your-Own-Bag-Sale Submitted article June 14, 2022 at 4:05 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSt. Philip’s Cancels Strawberry FestivalSt. Philip’s Strawberry Festival is June 29Second Hand Prose to ReopenStrawberry Festival Number 68 Coming Up!Craftspeople Sought for 65th Annual Strawberry Festival Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!