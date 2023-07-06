Vendors Wanted for Union Church Fair July 6, 2023 at 12:04 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBlue ChristmasThanksgiving Pie SaleCarol Sing in South BristolBlue Christmas in South BristolUnion Church of South Bristol’s Thrift Shop Open for Season Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!