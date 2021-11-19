Veterans Thanked at Schooner Cove November 19, 2021 at 12:24 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesVeterans Meet at Chase PointSchooner Cove Resident Spotlight: Bob MelansonSchooner Cove Resident Spotlight: George GreeneSchooner Cove Ceremony Honors VeteransWillow Grange News Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!