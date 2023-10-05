Village Bookshop’s Shelves Restocked October 5, 2023 at 10:23 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFinal Week of Sale at Waldoboro BookshopHalf-Price Sale at Village BookshopHalf Price Sale at The Village BookshopPrices Slashed on all MysteriesMystery and Gardening Books on Sale Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!