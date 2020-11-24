Villages of Light to Return with Safe, Distanced Event November 24, 2020 at 1:32 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesVillages of Light Brings Christmas Magic Back for Third YearRenys to Host Villages of Light Drive-In MovieVillages of Light Returns to Spark SpiritsVillages of Light Hopes to Spark the Spirit in Damariscotta, NewcastleVillages of Light Sparks Spirits for Second Year Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!