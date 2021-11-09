Virtual Speaker Series Continues November 9, 2021 at 4:43 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesClimate and Coastal Communities WebinarDarling Marine Center Halfway Through Damariscotta River Shellfish StudyLunch and Learn with Heather LeslieVirtual Speaker Series at The Carpenter’s Boat ShopVirtual Speaker Series Continues Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!