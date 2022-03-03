Virtual Speaker Series Continues March 3, 2022 at 11:59 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesThe Carpenter’s Boat Shop Speaker Series ContinuesThe Carpenter’s Boat Shop Speaker Series ContinuesTools Sought for Benefit Tag Sale at Carpenter’s Boat ShopBremen Woman Sailing Solo Reaches Pacific IslandsThe Carpenter’s Boat Shop Presents Speaker Series Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!