Virtual Speaker Series Continues April 13 April 13, 2023 at 10:42 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesVirtual Speaker at The Carpenter’s Boat ShopThe Carpenter’s Boat Shop Presents Speaker SeriesTools Sought for Benefit Tag Sale at Carpenter’s Boat ShopJapanese Boat-Building Apprentice at Jan. 15 ChatsBoat Shop’s Speaker Series Returns Sept. 15 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!