Virtual Speaker Series Welcomes Organic Farmer May 18, 2023 at 3:30 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesThe Carpenter’s Boat Shop Speaker Series ContinuesThe Carpenter’s Boat Shop Speaker Series ContinuesTools Sought for Benefit Tag Sale at Carpenter’s Boat ShopCarpenter’s Boat Shop Reverts to Nine-Month Semester, Set to Add SailingCarpenter’s Boat Shop’s Virtual Speaker Series Continues Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!