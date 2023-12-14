Visit from Chewonki Carries Over to Wiscasset Students’ HVNC Trip December 14, 2023 at 12:32 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWES Students visit Hidden Valley Nature CenterMaine Art Gallery to Celebrate 65th Anniversary SeasonPlastic Free Challenge Week is Sept. 22-28NCS Students Take a Jog to the BogWiscasset Field Trip Visits Hidden Valley Nature Center Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!