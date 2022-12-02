Visually Impaired Persons Group Meeting Submitted article December 2, 2022 at 9:42 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesVIP Group MeetingVIP Group Monthly MeetingsVisually Impaired Persons Group MeetingVIP Meeting Oct. 4Stover to Hold Public Office Hours Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!