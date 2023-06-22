Vitelli Bill Advancing Maine Retirement Saving Program Reaches Governor’s Desk June 22, 2023 at 10:38 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSenate Gives Unanimous Approval to Vitelli Bill Advancing the Maine Retirement Savings ProgramSenate Backs Vitelli Bill to Help Mainers Save for RetirementFortunate to Have VitelliBill to Help Mainers Save for Retirement Becomes LawVitelli Joins Celebration of Work and Save Program Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!