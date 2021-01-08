Vitelli Expresses Support for Lobster Industry January 8, 2021 at 10:13 am Maine Senate Majority OfficeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLocal Fire Department to Receive Federal AidLyme TimeCollins, King Join Presidential Task Force to Reopen EconomySusan CollinsSenate Democrats Urge Federal Government to Stand Up For Safety of Lobstermen Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!