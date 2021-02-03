Vitelli Named Senate Majority Leader February 3, 2021 at 1:27 pm Senate Majority OfficeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSenate Democratic Leaders Announce Fighting for Maine AgendaDemocratic Prescription Drug Bills Scheduled for Public HearingDemocrats to Hear Sen. Jackson, Rep. DevinNew Report Addresses Substance Use, Mental Health DisordersVitelli Reappointed to Hunger Commission Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!