Vitelli to Co-Chair Caucus on Aging December 9, 2020 at 9:32 am The Maine Senate Majority OfficeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAge Positive Symposium is Sept. 14Eldercare Network of Lincoln County to host Age Positive SymposiumMeet Political Candidates at Spectrum LunchEvangelos Scores Perfect Attendance in Maine LegislatureFortman Endorsed by Future Now Fund Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!