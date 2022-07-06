Volunteers Join Forces to Clear Oar Island Submitted article July 6, 2022 at 9:02 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDMR Aquaculture Public HearingLobster Advisory Council MeetingLobster Zone Council MeetingsLobster Advisory Council to MeetVitelli Appointed to Serve on Zone E Lobster Management Policy Council Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!