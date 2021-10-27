Waldoboro American Legion Receives Another Post Excellence Award October 27, 2021 at 8:59 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAmerican Legion Post No. 149 Installs OfficersWaldoboro Observes Memorial Day with Parade, CeremonyO’Donnell Collects Donations for Hurricane ReliefWaldoboro Legion Commander RecognizedConstitution Study Group Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!