Waldoboro Christmas Light Contest Underway December 10, 2021 at 9:59 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMerry and Bright Waldoboro Lights Contest 2019Merry and Bright Celebration Lights Up WaldoboroMerry & Bright Waldoboro Competition to Light up the TownWBA Sponsors Holiday Decorating ContestUtility Scam Reported in Damariscotta Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!