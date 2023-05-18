Waldoboro Community Garden Club May 18, 2023 at 10:42 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesGarden Club Supports Yellow Tulip ProjectContainer Gardens Subject of Garden Club TalkCoastal Maine Botanical Gardens Delivers Daffodils to CommunitySave the Date – Plant SaleWaldoboro Woman’s Club Meeting Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!