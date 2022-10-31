Waldoboro Community Garden Club News Submitted article October 31, 2022 at 4:50 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWaldoborough Historical Society UpdatesHistorical Society Adds New Panels to KioskVFW Donation Kicks Off Waldoborough Historical Society CampaignMemorial Garden DedicatedVolunteers Sought to Help Plan Birthday Celebration Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!