Waldoboro Democratic Committee Hosts Candidates Submitted article October 28, 2022 at 2:12 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWaldoboro Democrats to Meet Oct. 16Meet Lincoln County Candidates March 6Lincoln County Democrats to Host LegislatorsStatewide, Local Democratic Candidates at Waldoboro EventWaldoboro Town Democratic Committee Potluck, Meeting Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!