Waldoboro Dems To Host Candidate Meet-and-Greet May 7 April 27, 2023 at 4:39 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWaldoboro Democrats to Meet Oct. 16Bremen Democrats to Meet May 24In Support of PiehDemocrats In Maine House District 45 to Hold Nominating Caucus March 26Fundraiser for Simmons Campaign April 15 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!