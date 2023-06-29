Waldoboro Fights Infestation with Predatory Beetles June 29, 2023 at 3:36 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMidcoast Conservancy Offers Hemlock Woolly Adelgid ProgramsFree Presentation on Invasive Forest PestsWaldoboro Receives Grant to Protect Hemlocks from Invasive MothTwo Free Events Address Hemlock Woolly Adelgid ManagementCoastal Rivers Conservation Trust Takes on Hemlock Woolly Adelgid Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!