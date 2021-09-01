Waldoboro Fire Department to Host Annual Convention September 1, 2021 at 2:22 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesThe Old Mill in Pemaquid FallsAtlantic Salmon Recovery in the SheepscotWaldoboro Republicans to MeetVibrio Training Coming UpAlewife Fish Eye Pudding Recipe Stays in Family Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!