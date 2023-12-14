Waldoboro Historical Society Asks ‘What Is It?’ December 14, 2023 at 12:22 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWaldoborough Historical Society Revives ‘What Is It?’ ContestHistorical Society Open WeekendsWaldoboro Commemorative History Book Now AvailableWaldoborough Historical Society NewsHistorical Society Indoor Yard Sale Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!