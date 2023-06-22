Waldoboro Library Issues Call To Artists June 22, 2023 at 11:54 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWaldoboro Library Issues Call to ArtistsGreat Art for Great Reads showPaint the Town in Waldoboro Aug. 4Wet Paint Auction Coming to WaldoboroArt Auction Benefit for Seagull Shop and Restaurant Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!