Waldoboro Public Library Meeting May 13 April 29, 2021 at 9:35 am Waldoboro Public LibraryYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWaldoboro Public Library Needs Trustees and VolunteersAnnual Meeting at LibraryBremen Board Meets At 4:30 P.M. TodayWaldoboro VFW MeetingSoule-Shuman VFW to Meet Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!