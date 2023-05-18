Waldoboro Receives Funds to Count Alewife Population May 18, 2023 at 10:40 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAlewife Fish Eye Pudding Recipe Stays in FamilyFinal Leg of Alewife Restoration in Medomak RiverRiver Tripper to Donate Ticket Percentage to Fish Ladder ProjectEcologically Important Habitat Protected Along the Sheepscot RiverSearch and Rescue Conference in Nobleboro Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!