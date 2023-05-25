Waldoboro Student Among Regis College Graduates May 25, 2023 at 3:19 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesStaples Named to Dean’s ListLeadership Program Applications Due Feb. 8Nominations are Open for the Maine Teacher of the YearCollege Of Charleston Dean’s ListDean’s List Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!