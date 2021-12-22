Waldoboro Woman’s Club News December 22, 2021 at 10:42 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWaldoboro Woman’s Club NewsWaldoboro Woman’s Club NewsWaldoboro Woman’s Club Meeting UpdatesWaldoboro Woman’s Club NewsVirtual Advent Calendar at First Congregational Church Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!