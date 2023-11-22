Waldoboro Woman’s Club News November 22, 2023 at 12:27 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWaldoboro Woman’s Club Christmas LuncheonWaldoboro Woman’s Club NewsWaldoboro Woman’s Club NewsWaldoboro Woman’s Club NewsWaldoboro Woman’s Club News Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!