Waldoboro Woman’s Club Scholarship Available March 30, 2023 at 12:36 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWaldoboro Woman’s Club News‘Welcome Back’ Luncheon at Women’s ClubWaldoboro Woman’s Club NewsWaldoboro Woman’s Club NewsWaldoboro Woman’s Club News Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!