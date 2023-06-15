Waldoborough Historical Society Kicks Off Capital Campaign June 15, 2023 at 3:08 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWaldoborough Historical Society NewsWaldoborough Historical Society NewsHistorical Society Adds New Panels to KioskNew Exhibits at Historical Society MuseumWaldoboro Commemorative History Book Now Available Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!