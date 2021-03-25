Waldoborough Historical Society News Submitted article March 25, 2021 at 10:12 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWaldoborough Historical Society NewsHistorical Society Open WeekendsHistorical Society NewsHistorical Society UpdatesMemorial Garden Dedicated Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!