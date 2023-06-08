Waldoborough Historical Society Opens for the Season June 8, 2023 at 3:14 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesHistorical Society Open Oct. 12Historical Society Recognizes National Volunteer MonthHistorical Society Welcomes Local ArcheologistWaldoboro Historical Society NewsWaldoborough Historical Society Election Results Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!