Waldoborough Historical Society to Run Labor Day Bottle Drive September 1, 2021 at 2:23 pm Waldoborough Historical SocietyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBoggs Schoolhouse Has New RoofWaldoborough Historical Society NewsHistorical Society Updates‘Celebrate Richard Wallace’ Event is June 16Historical Society Open Oct. 12 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!