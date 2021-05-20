Waldoborough Historical Society Updates May 20, 2021 at 12:46 pm Waldoborough Historical SocietyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesHistorical Society Recognizes National Volunteer MonthWaldoborough Historical Society NewsBiscoe’s ‘Walk Around Waldoboro’ Event to be ReprisedHistorical Society Opens Contest to StudentsBoggs Schoolhouse Gets New Sign Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!