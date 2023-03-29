Wawenock Squadron Presents Contribution to Sea Scouts Ship 243 March 29, 2023 at 3:27 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBoothbay Region YMCA, US Power Squadrons Offer Boating Safety CourseSafety Demonstrations at Wiscasset Yacht Club‘America’s Boating Course’ Coming To Boothbay Region YMCATools Sought for Benefit Tag Sale at Carpenter’s Boat ShopU.S. Power Squadrons Boating Safety Course at BR Y Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!