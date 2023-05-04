Weaver Hilary Crowell Visiting Village Handcraft May 4-6 May 4, 2023 at 10:31 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNew Storefront Brings Handcrafting to Wiscasset VillageSeptember Art Walk Features Flower ArtistCRAFT Gallery Opens ‘Table Matters’Alden Exhibit at Gold/Smith GalleryHandcrafted Wood Items to be Raffled April 1 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!